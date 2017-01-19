Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbia provocation

Kosovo's foreign minister has written to his counterparts in the European Union, U.S. and other countries denouncing "numerous acts of provocation and aggression" from Serbia, an official said Thursday.



The minister mentioned that earlier in January, Ramush Haradinaj, a former Kosovo prime minister and a former guerrilla commander in Kosovo's 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia, was detained in France as Serbia demanded his extradition to face war crime charges.



Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but that hasn't been recognized by Belgrade.



Serbia, backed by Russia, has sought to maintain influence in Kosovo, especially in the north where most of the country's Serb minority lives.

...