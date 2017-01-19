Moscow says its criticism of Obama not personal

Russia had criticized a lot of Washington's policy during President Barack Obama's two terms in office, but it was not personal, the Kremlin said Thursday, while blaming the United States for the worse relations since the Cold War ended.



Despite U.S. top diplomats famously pressing the "reset" button to jump-start relations in 2009, during the presidency of Dmitry Medvedev, ties between Moscow and Washington deteriorated sharply in subsequent years, particularly after Putin returned to the Kremlin in 2012 .



While he and ex-U.S. president George W. Bush, who famously claimed to see Putin's "soul" through his eyes, had good personal rapport, Putin and Obama were seen to hold cold and awkward personal meetings.

