Greece, Cyprus say peace deal must end Turkish troop presence

Cyprus and Greece Thursday insisted that any peace deal for the divided island must provide for the withdrawal of Turkish troops and new security arrangements.



Those parties were also in Geneva last week trying to reach a deal to reunite Cyprus, which has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded its northern third in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.



The larger group, meeting now in Mont Pelerin, is focused on reforming Cyprus's so-called "guarantor power" agreement, a 1960 deal that gives Britain, Greece and Turkey the right to intervene to defend the island's sovereign integrity.

