Gambia president-elect plans inauguration in Senegal

Gambia's president-elect said Thursday he will be sworn into office at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal, while longtime leader Yahya Jammeh remained at his official residence on the day that his mandate expired.



A West African regional force was poised on Gambia's border as pressure grew on Jammeh to go.



Jammeh was at his official residence, State House, in Gambia's capital and intended to stay there, said an official close to the administration who was not authorized to speak to reporters. If the regional force is going to arrest Jammeh, it will have to be there, he said.



The U.N. Security Council was expected to vote Thursday on a draft resolution endorsing the West African regional force's "all necessary measures" to remove Jammeh.

