France files case against cement maker over Syria factory

The French government has filed a legal complaint against cement maker Lafarge for buying oil in Syria to power a factory there in violation of sanctions, sources close to the case told AFP Thursday.



Lafarge – which in 2015 merged with Swiss cement maker Holcim – confirmed to AFP it had owned the Jalabiya cement works "between 2010 and 2014," but did not directly address the allegations.



In July a French parliamentary mission concluded that there was no evidence that Lafarge had contributed in any way to the financing of ISIS.

