New UN chief at Davos seeks allies in business

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used his first address at the World Economic Forum in Davos Thursday to push for a new partnership with business to help fight climate change and reduce poverty.



The U.N. chief singled out business as the "best allies" to shield the Paris climate deal from "the possibility of less supportive action of some governments," in a veiled reference to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.



The so-called Agenda 2030, however, will require trillions of dollars in investments from governments, aid donors and businesses.



This partnership could help the United Nations push its new development agenda and address challenges in the future, he said.

...