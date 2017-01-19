UN to vote on backing ECOWAS action in Gambia

The U.N. Security Council was set to vote Thursday on backing ECOWAS efforts to force Gambia's leader Yahya Jammeh to hand over power as the West African regional bloc amassed a military force ready to intervene.



The Economic Community Of West African States has repeatedly called on Jammeh to accept his defeat in the December 1 election and step down after 22 years in power.



The measure would provide U.N. political backing to the Senegal-led campaign to force a handover of power in Gambia, but it is not a formal authorization for the use of military force, U.N. diplomats said.



The draft resolution does not invoke Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, which authorizes the use of force.



The new leader could request an ECOWAS military intervention, which would provide the regional bloc with the legal basis to take action, according to U.N. diplomats.

...