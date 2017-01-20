Trump sweeps into Washington with a wave and a salute



Ready for his big moment, Donald Trump swept into Washington on a military jet Thursday and quickly set to building better ties to the Republican Congress as he kicked off three days of inaugural festivities.



Some 900,000 people, both Trump backers and opponents, are expected in Washington for Friday's inauguration ceremony, according to organizers' estimates.



Around 30 groups totaling 270,000 people have received permits to stage demonstrations, both for and against the New York businessman in Washington around the inauguration. That number includes some 200,000 people who police say they expect to attend Saturday's Women's March on Washington, an anti-Trump protest.Trump's

...