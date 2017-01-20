Washington braces for massive protests as Trump becomes U.S. president

Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers and miles of barriers were in place in Washington Friday, as officials braced for hundreds of thousands of people planning to celebrate or protest Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the United States.



A disparate group of liberal activists irked by comments by Trump about women, illegal immigrants and Muslims have planned protests throughout central Washington.



By far the largest protest is expected to be Saturday's Women's March on Washington, which some 200,000 people from around the United States are expected to attend.



The U.S. Secret Service, Washington police and other law enforcement agencies planned to have some 28,000 officers in place to secure the roughly three-square-mile (almost eight-square-kilometer) area of downtown Washington

