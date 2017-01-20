Three die as car 'deliberately' hits pedestrians in Australia

Three people died and 20 more were hurt Friday when a car ploughed into pedestrians in the Australian city of Melbourne, but police said it was not a terror attack.



Victoria Police's Acting Commander Stuart Bateson ruled out terrorism but said it was a deliberate act in the heart of Melbourne.



Bateson said the man was driving in circles at a busy intersection outside the city's main train station in the afternoon.



YouTube footage showed a maroon saloon car circling the intersection with a driver wearing a light-colored top half-hanging out of the window.



He gestures to onlooking pedestrians before heading off down a street.

...