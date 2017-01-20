Japan's Abe hails US ties ahead of Trump inauguration

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe Friday pledged to boost ties with Donald Trump's new administration, ahead of the U.S. president-elect's inauguration later in the day.



In November, Abe met with Trump in New York, the first foreign leader to sit down with him after a campaign that included rhetoric that alarmed many U.S. allies, including Japan.



Trump is poised to enter the White House with the lowest approval ratings of any new president in recent history -- 40 percent according to a CNN/ORC poll.

...