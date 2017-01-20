Rescuers vow to keep searching for Italy avalanche survivors

Rescuers have vowed to keep looking for survivors of a devastating avalanche that buried an Italian mountain hotel, as they begin a second day of searching.



At least 25 people, including several children, were feared dead after a barrage of snow hit the Hotel Rigopiano Wednesday afternoon, ripping the three-story building from its foundations and moving it ten meters (11 yards).



One of them, identified as Giampiero Parete, 38, was quoted by friends in Italian media as saying his wife and two children, a girl aged six and a boy aged eight, had been inside the hotel.



The hotel, a four-star establishment with its own spa and indoor pool, was located at an altitude of 1,200 meters (3,900 feet) around 90 kilometers (55 miles) east of the epicenters of Wednesday's earthquakes.

...