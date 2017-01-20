Extradited Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrives in US

Mexican drug baron Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, one of the world's most notorious criminals, was extradited to the United States Thursday to face charges on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration.



U.S. prosecutors said Brooklyn federal attorney Robert Capers will hold a news conference at 10:00 am (1500 GMT) -- less than two hours before Trump's inauguration -- to announce his extradition and arraignment.



Guzman is charged in six separate indictments throughout the United States, one of which is in New York.



- Timing: Dig at Trump? --



The Mexican foreign ministry said he was handed over to U.S. authorities after the Supreme Court and a court of appeals rejected his latest bids to avoid extradition.



Alejandro Hope, a prominent Mexican security expert, said the decision to extradite Guzman in the last hours of Barack Obama's presidency and before Trump takes office was "not a coincidence".



Guzman escaped from prison again in spectacular fashion just 17 months later.

