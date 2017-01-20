Thai junta sets up military-led reconciliation panel ahead of election

Thailand's junta is setting up a reconciliation panel of generals and experts to find common ground between political factions ahead of elections, the general named to lead the body said Friday.



The army overthrew Thailand's last elected prime minister in 2014, saying it had intervened to end street protests and years of political turmoil.



General Chaichan Changmongkol, appointed by the junta to lead the panel, told reporters it would include the head of the armed forces, army specialists and civilian experts.



Since helping to overthrow an absolute monarchy in what was then Siam in 1932, the military has staged 19 coups, 12 of them successful, and has provided 12 of its 29 prime ministers in that time.

