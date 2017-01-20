Toll from botched Nigeria airstrike rises to 90: MSF

A botched airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force earlier this week on a camp for people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency killed at least 90 people, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) aid group said Friday.



Most of the victims of the strike in Rann in the country's northeast Tuesday were women and children, MSF said.



The death toll could still rise further -- MSF said there were "consistent reports from residents and community leaders" saying that as many as 170 people were killed.



Humanitarian workers were distributing food to between 20,000 and 40,000 people living in makeshift shelters at the camp when the bombing struck.

...