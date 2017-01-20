Gambia's Jammeh offered last chance for peaceful exit before troops advance

West African leaders were due in Banjul Friday morning to offer Gambia's veteran leader Yahya Jammeh a last chance to step down peacefully before regional forces, which have already entered the country, oust him.



Troops from regional bloc ECOWAS, spearheaded by Senegal and Nigeria, crossed into Gambia Thursday at the request of newly elected President Adama Barrow, who had to be sworn in at Gambia's embassy in Dakar as Jammeh clings to office.



Barrow has been recognized as Gambia's new president by world powers and Jammeh is increasingly isolated at home as ministers abandoned his camp.

