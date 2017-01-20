California man harassed feds with 3,000 calls

A California man who clearly had time on his hands was found guilty Thursday of harassing federal employees with more than 3,000 expletive-filled and threatening phone calls.



Kulwant (Ken) Singh Sandhu, 56, placed the calls to employees at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, leaving at least 350 lengthy voice mails, officials said.



Apart from the 3,000 calls made since at least 2012, he also placed hundreds of calls to another person outside government, officials said.

...