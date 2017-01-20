Ukrainian leader's confectionery firm to close Russian factory

Ukraine's largest confectionery company, owned by President Petro Poroshenko, plans to close its only factory in Russia, saying it had become impossible to do business there because of trade restrictions and anti-Ukrainian sentiment.



The Lipetsk plant in western Russia has seen production decline since March 2014 when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and pro-Russian rebels rose up in eastern Ukraine.



Roshen said it had repatriated $72 million in dividends from the factory over the past three years, investing in production in Ukraine.

