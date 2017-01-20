Myanmar rebukes Malaysia PM over Rohingya defence

The premier of Muslim-majority Malaysia has been a vocal critic of Myanmar since violence erupted in the north of the state in October, when the army started hunting attackers behind deadly raids on police border posts.



Analysts say Najib's embrace of the Rohingya is at least in part aimed at burnishing his image after allegations of massive graft linked to state fund 1MDB -- a claim he denies.



His criticism of Myanmar marks a rare public spat between ASEAN members, which prides itself on non-interference.



Many among Myanmar's Buddhist majority call them Bengalis -- shorthand for illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh -- even though many have lived in Myanmar for generations.

...