Belgian court upholds jail time for French comic: lawyer

This file photo taken on March 24, 2013 shows re-elected head of the anti-racist group Licra (International league against racism and anti-semitism), lawyer Alain Jakubowicz, posing in Paris. / AFP / PIERRE VERDY
Kuwait court upholds jail for 3 royals for insults
UN judge's detention in Turkey delays Rwandan genocide case
Saudi court upholds 8-year jail term for activist: monitor
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Kuwait court upholds jail for 3 royals for insults
UN judge's detention in Turkey delays Rwandan genocide case
Saudi court upholds 8-year jail term for activist: monitor
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE