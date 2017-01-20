Germany says U.S. under Trump must abide by trade deals

Washington must stick to international agreements under the presidency of Donald Trump, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Friday, but does not expect a major trade war despite the President-elect's attack on German car makers.



Trump criticized German auto makers this week for failing to produce more cars in the U.S. and warned that he would impose a tax of 35 percent on vehicle imports.



U.S. companies employ more than 600,000 people in Germany, the United States' biggest European trading partner, and German firms employ roughly the same number in the U.S.



The American Chamber of Commerce in Germany also urged Trump to stick to free trade agreements, underscoring the importance of U.S.-German trade relations.

...