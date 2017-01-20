Russian political elites revel in Trump's inauguration

Russian officials and lawmakers lauded Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, hoping it will herald a period of better ties with the United States, while revelers in Moscow and elsewhere gathered for celebrations as bar and club owners sought to cash in on public excitement.



Trump's promises to fix ravaged relations with Moscow have elated Russia's political elite amid spiraling tensions with Washington over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.



Trump's praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised expectations that he could move to normalize ties, even though he hasn't articulated a clear Russia policy and some of his Cabinet nominees have made hawkish statements on Russia.



At one Moscow nightclub, several dozen people began toasting Trump late Thursday.



Medvedev, who served as president in 2008-2012 when Putin had to shift into the premier's seat due to term limits, presided over a period of warmer ties during Obama's first term.

