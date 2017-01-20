Nigerian president urged to halt press harassment after journalists detained

A group of Nigerian writers, intellectuals and media figures called on President Muhammadu Buhari Friday to stop the persecution of journalists, after an online publication's news staff was briefly detained.



Nigerian police late Thursday arrested the editor and a reporter for the Premium Times, the rights group Amnesty International said, in a dispute raising concern about press freedom in Africa's biggest democracy.



In a statement, the news publication said the arrest of its editor and correspondent had been made "based on a petition" by the chief of army staff.

