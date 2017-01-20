Kenya's new electoral commission sworn in

Kenya's new electoral commission was sworn in Friday to replace a team forced to quit after violent protests by opponents who accused them of bias, mismanagement and corruption.



The IEBC had been mired in controversy since its establishment in 2010, when it replaced a discredited body that had presided over the disputed 2007 election which triggered politically-motivated ethnic violence that killed over 1,100 people.



During the subsequent peaceful poll in March 2013, a host of hi-tech safeguards -- including a biometric voter registration system -- failed on the day leading many, especially in the opposition, to doubt President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory and the ability of the commission to deliver a credible election this year.



Kenyatta beat Odinga by a narrow 800,000 votes in a bad-tempered and disputed 2013 poll.

...