Germany says IMF plans to stay involved in Greece bailout talks

The International Monetary Fund's chief has reassured German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble that the IMF plans to remain constructively engaged in talks about further aid for Greece, a spokesman for Schaeuble said Friday.



Christine Lagarde spoke with Schaeuble about Greece's bailout program during the World Economic Forum in Davos this week and told him the IMF aimed to continue its participation, the spokesman told a regular government news conference.



Germany, Europe's largest economy, wants the IMF to have a stake in the bailout to give the rescue plan greater credibility, but also opposes granting Athens significant debt relief.



Schaeuble last week raised the possibility of a new program for Greece without the IMF should the Fund decide to bow out.

...