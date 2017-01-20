In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebration in Russia

The Kremlin may have spent years reviling America, but Russians hoping Donald Trump will usher in a new era of detente marked his inauguration on Friday with parties and trinkets from commemorative coins to "matryoshka" nesting dolls in his image.



According to Gennady Gudkov, a Putin critic and former lawmaker, Russia is in the grip of "Trumpomania", with state media giving the President-elect blanket air time at the expense of more mundane and sometimes depressing domestic news stories.



That, he said, was in part because the U.S. election, unlike elections in Russia, had been unpredictable.



Relations between Putin and Barack Obama had soured badly.

...