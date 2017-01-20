Obama asks for ideas for retirement pledging work for 'true democracy'

US President Barack Obama waves as he walks through the colonnade as he departs the Oval Office for the last time as president, at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP / JIM WATSON
One more day: Obama in his final hours in the White House
Obama holds farewell press conference
Obama prepares for a busy retirement, more freedom
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
One more day: Obama in his final hours in the White House
Obama holds farewell press conference
Obama prepares for a busy retirement, more freedom
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE