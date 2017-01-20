Anti-Trump protesters block some entry points to inauguration

Liberal activists protesting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration scuffled with police in Washington on Friday and temporarily blocked some of the Republican real estate developer's supporters streaming in for the ceremony.



Trump supporters appeared unfazed by the protests.



Activists in London hung a banner reading "Build bridges not walls" on the city's iconic Tower Bridge on Friday, a reference to Trump's signature campaign promise of building a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.



About 30 groups have obtained permits for protests they estimate will attract about 270,000 people on Friday and Saturday, far more than have been seen in other recent presidential inaugurations.



The U.S. Secret Service, Washington police and other law enforcement agencies planned to have some 28,000 officers in place to secure a roughly three-square-mile (almost eight-square-kilometre) area of downtown Washington

