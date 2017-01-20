Joy erupts as Italian rescuers pull out avalanche survivors

With cheers of joy, rescue crews pulled survivors from the debris of an avalanche-crushed hotel in central Italy on Friday, an incredible discovery that boosted spirits two days after the massive snow slide buried around 30 people at the resort.



First word of the discovery came at around 11 a.m., news that was met with exhilaration since at least four people had already been found dead after the avalanche hit Wednesday afternoon and dumped upwards of 5 meters (16½ feet) of snow on the hotel.



About 30 people were trapped inside the luxury Hotel Rigopiano in the Gran Sasso mountain range when the avalanche hit Wednesday after days of winter storms that dumped up to 3 meters (nearly 10 feet) of snow in some places.



Later, the number rose to eight people, including two children, although the civil protection agency itself would only confirm six survivors found.



Search-and-rescue teams had maintained the hope of finding survivors even though the avalanche covered the hotel with up to 5 meters (16 1/2 feet) of snow.



Farindola Mayor Ilario Lacchetta said the hotel had 24 guests, four of them children, and 12 employees onsite at the time of the avalanche.

...