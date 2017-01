Protestors lock arms, blocking the entrance to a parking garage at 555 California St., the only partially Trump-owned building in San Francisco, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump are underway in California. Demonstrators gathered in the rain Friday at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza and across the bay in Oakland at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)