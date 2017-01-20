Austria arrests 'terror' suspect planning attack: police

Austrian armed commandos arrested Friday a man suspected of planning a "terrorist" attack in Vienna, police said, with authorities deploying additional officers and warning the public to be vigilant.



It said that according to information from a foreign intelligence agency and, independently from a foreign police force, the attack was to take place between January 15 and January 30 .



"The man has been in custody ... There are still lots of things to clear up," another police spokesman, Thomas Keiblinger, told the Austria Press Agency, declining to comment further.



Police also issued a public warning for people to be on the lookout at crowded public places and to inform police if they see any suspicious objects.



In 2015 a record 90,000 people applied for asylum in Austria after hundreds of thousands of migrants transited the country bound for Germany and elsewhere.

...