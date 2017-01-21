More networks follow binge-watching model

Traditional TV networks are following Netflix Inc.'s lead by releasing all new episodes of a series at the same time, a step to win over binge viewers who do not want to wait a week for the next installment.



Roughly 14 million people watched "Beyond" on TV and online during the first week.



Britain's BBC, for example, announced earlier this month it would distribute full seasons of major series on its digital platform before the episodes run on traditional linear television.



Netflix popularized binge viewing with the 2013 release of the entire season of "House of Cards".



Comcast Corp.'s NBC became the first U.S. broadcast network to try the release-at-once idea in 2015 when it put 13 episodes of drama "Aquarius" online right after the premiere aired on TV.

...