Champagne corks pop in Moscow at Trump's inauguration

Champagne corks popped Friday in Moscow as Russians celebrated the start of Donald Trump's presidency, confident of better relations ahead between the two countries.



Trump's promises to fix ravaged relations with Moscow have elated Russia's political elite following spiraling tensions with Washington over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election.



About 100 Trump sympathizers, nationalists and spin doctors gathered Friday at a hipster party just a few hundred meters away from the Kremlin to celebrate with a triptych of Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French nationalist politician Marine Le Pen in the center of the hall.



At another Moscow nightclub, several dozen people began toasting Trump late Thursday.



Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, predicted that Moscow will face a pragmatic but very tough partner in Trump.

