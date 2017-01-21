Clashes in Washington as Trump takes office

Black-clad activists smashed store windows and blocked traffic in Washington during U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday and fought with police in riot gear who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.



The violence occurred about 90 minutes before Trump was sworn in at the U.S. Capitol 2.4 km away.



Not far from the White House, protesters scuffled with police, at one point throwing aluminum chairs at an outdoor cafe.



Tensions were high on the streets of Washington, with scuffles breaking out between Trump supporters and opponents.



Members of Bikers for Trump assembled near the start of the route the new president would take to the White House to cheer the parade, shrugging off Trump opponents who briefly engaged them in a shouting match.



In Tokyo, several hundred people, most of them expatriate Americans, protested against Trump.



The U.S. Secret Service, Washington police and other law enforcement agencies had about 28,000 officers in place to secure a roughly 7.8 square km of downtown Washington.

