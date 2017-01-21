Promises and protests mark Trump inauguration

Pledging to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington.



Looking out over the crowd sprawled across the National Mall, Trump painted a bleak picture of the nation he now leads, lamenting "American carnage," shuttered factories and depleted U.S. leadership.



In one remarkable passage, Trump ripped into Washington's longtime leaders as he stood among them at the U.S. Capitol.



Trump and wife, Melania, bid Obama and outgoing first lady Michelle Obama farewell as they departed the Capitol grounds in a government helicopter.



Trump and Obama's political paths have been linked in remarkable ways.



Trump's journey to the inauguration was as unlikely as any in recent American history.



At 70, Trump is the oldest person to be sworn in as president, marking a generational step backward after two terms for Obama, one of the youngest presidents to serve as commander in chief.



Trump faces challenges as the first president to take office without ever having held a political position or served in the military.

