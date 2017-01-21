Gambia's leader Jammeh says he will step down, ending political impasse

Jammeh made no mention of whether he would go into exile but said he was leaving power in the national interest after prayer and was proud to have served the Gambian people and grateful there was no bloodshed during the political impasse.



Jammeh lost to Barrow in December sparking celebrations on the streets of Banjul but, after initially conceding defeat, he changed his mind and said he would challenge the result in court.



In a bid to cling to power, he declared a state of emergency Monday, dissolved the cabinet and the National Assembly extended his term for three months.



Guinea's President Alpha Conde and Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz traveled to the Banjul Friday to allow Jammeh a last chance to cede power peacefully.

