An explosion in a busy vegetable market killed at least 21 people Saturday in Pakistan's remote northwestern tribal region, an official said.



About 40 others were wounded in the blast in Kurram region, near the border with Afghanistan, said Sajid Hussain Turi, member of the National Assembly from the region.



Turi said a homemade bomb had been planted in a pile of tomatoes and exploded as people gathered in the market in Parachinar, Kurram's main town, early Saturday morning.

...