Fires, bricks mark daylong assault on inaugural festivities

Protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a daylong assault on the city hosting Donald Trump's inauguration, registering their rage against the new president in a series of clashes that led to more than 200 arrests.



About a mile from the National Mall, police gave chase to a group of about 100 protesters who smashed the windows of downtown businesses including a Starbucks, a Bank of America and a McDonald's as they denounced capitalism and Trump.



Some protesters picked up bricks and concrete from the sidewalk and hurled them at police lines.



As night fell, protesters set a bonfire blocks from the White House and frightened well-dressed Trump supporters as they ventured to the new president's inaugural balls.



Trump supporter Brett Ecker said the protesters were frustrating but weren't going to put a damper on his day.



Outside the International Spy Museum, protesters in Russian hats ridiculed Trump's praise of President Vladimir Putin, marching with signs calling Trump "Putin's Puppet" and "Kremlin employee of the month".



In the city's financial district, a few hundred protesters blocked traffic outside an office building partly owned by Trump.



Hundreds also sat in a 10-minute silent protest at a park while Trump took the oath of office.

...