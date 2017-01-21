S. Korea minister resigns after arrest over arts blacklist

South Korea's culture minister resigned after being arrested Saturday for allegedly creating a "blacklist" of nearly 10,000 artists who voiced criticism of impeached President Park Geun-Hye.



The Seoul Central District Court had issued a warrant to arrest Cho on charges of abuse of authority and perjury following a request from prosecutors.



The court also issued an arrest warrant for Kim Ki-Choon, a powerful former chief of staff for Park. Kim is accused of ordering Cho to create the list of "left-leaning" artists.



Some Korean media reports have alleged that Park asked for the blacklist to be drawn up, while others said she approved it.

