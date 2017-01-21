Women descend on DC a day after anarchists create chaos

A day after self-described anarchists created chaos, thousands of women are descending upon Washington for what is expected to be a more orderly show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency.



Organizers of Saturday's Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend their gathering, a number that could rival Trump's swearing-in ceremony.



The Washington gathering, which features a morning rally and afternoon march, comes a day after protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a series of clashes that led to more than 200 arrests.



About a mile from the National Mall, police gave chase to a group of about 100 protesters who smashed the windows of downtown businesses including a Starbucks, a Bank of America and a McDonald's as they denounced capitalism and Trump.



In the city's financial district, a few hundred protesters blocked traffic outside an office building partly owned by Trump.



Hundreds also sat in a 10-minute silent protest at a park while Trump took the oath of office.

...