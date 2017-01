Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two Iranian firefighters early Saturday, two days after they were killed while tackling a blaze in Tehran's oldest high-rise.



They were among around 20 firefighters feared to have been killed when the 15-story Plasco building collapsed Thursday after a four-hour blaze while emergency services were still evacuating the tower.



When completed in 1962, it was Iran's tallest building, before being dwarfed by the construction boom of later years.

...