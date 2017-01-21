Le Pen headlines 'European counter-summit' in Germany

French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen was set to headline a European gathering of eurosceptic and far-right leaders in Germany Saturday as they seek to put on a united front in a year of high-stakes elections.



National Front (FN) leader Le Pen will share the stage with Frauke Petry of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), Geert Wilders of the Dutch anti-Islam Freedom Party and Matteo Salvini of Italy's anti-EU Northern League.



The Koblenz congress is being organised by the European Parliament's Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) grouping, which was set up by Le Pen in 2015 and is now home to 40 MEPs from nine member states.



AfD co-chief Petry meanwhile has come under fire for taking part in the meeting at all, with some prominent AfD members questioning whether the party should be cosying up to Le Pen, and in doing so, lurching further to the right.

