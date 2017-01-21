Raids in Austria as 'terror' suspect grilled

Austrian police raided several addresses early Saturday as they grilled a suspected Islamic extremist thought to have been planning an attack, authorities said.



Austria's interior minister had said Friday that the man was an Austrian citizen from the Albanian minority and that indications of possible links to Islamic extremists were being investigated.



Austria has been spared in the string of attacks by Islamist extremists in recent years suffered by other European countries.



Several of the attackers behind the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris transited through Austria with false papers among the flow of migrants.



A Moroccan asylum-seeker was detained in Austria in December for allegedly planning an attack in Salzburg over the Christmas and New Year period, prosecutors said.

