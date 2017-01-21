El Chapo, if convicted, would likely do time in 'Supermax' prison

If Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, known as much for jail breaks as narcotics trafficking, ends up convicted in U.S. court, there is little doubt where he will spend the rest of his life -- a super-secure Colorado prison housing America's most dangerous inmates.



There is no parole in federal prison.



One 36-year-old former federal prisoner, who spent six years at Supermax between 2008 and 2014 for his involvement in prison riots at two federal lock-ups, said the stark conditions border on the "inhumane".



Citing security concerns, U.S. authorities have been tight-lipped about where Guzman will be held while awaiting trial, or where he would be sent if convicted.



His arrival in New York Thursday followed recapture by Mexican authorities a year ago, after Guzman slipped away from a central Mexico prison through a tunnel, his second dramatic prison escape.

...