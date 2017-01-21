Chinese express doubts about US relations under Trump

People in Beijing expressed doubts Saturday about President Donald Trump's ability to steer the U.S. economy and manage China-American relations, underscoring concerns over trade, Taiwan and other issues.



While Trump didn't mention China in his inaugural address Friday, he referred often to the country during the campaign and upended diplomatic protocol after the election by speaking on the phone with the president of self-governing Taiwan, the island China considers its own territory.



China is the world's second-largest economy behind the U.S., and Trump railed during his campaign against alleged Chinese cheating at trade and manipulation of its currency.



The commentary also stated that Trump has yet to formulate a China policy despite his constant references to the country during the presidential election campaign.

...