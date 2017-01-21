Funeral of major graft probe judge killed in plane crash

The funeral was being held Saturday of a Brazilian Supreme Court justice who died in a plane crash after overseeing the investigation of politicians linked to the nation's largest graft scheme.



Justice Teori Zavascki was killed when the small aircraft he was in came down in heavy rain Thursday.



The justice was close to making public what is expected to be explosive plea bargain testimony from 77 executives of the Odebrecht construction conglomerate.



The release of that testimony, and the entire investigation, will now be delayed, as the Supreme Court determines which justice will now take over the case.

