France's ex-PM Valls fights for spot in presidential primary

As France's prime minister when terrorists killed 130 people in Paris in 2015, Manuel Valls was on the front line of the government's response, calling the attack an act of war and successfully lobbying parliament for emergency powers.



Just 14 months later, having stepped down in December from President Francois Hollande's government, Valls' political future has never been more uncertain.



Should he fail to secure the Socialist Party's nomination for France's two-round presidential election in April and May, Valls could be staring at a long spell in the political wilderness.



With little to separate them politically, Valls' opponents have tried to set themselves apart by attacking him.



Valls, on the other hand, split with Hollande only when it became clear even to the president that he was too unpopular to run again.

...