Trump opens first full day on job at church

President Donald Trump opened his first full day as president Saturday at a national prayer service, the final piece of transition business for the nation's new chief executive before a promised full-on shift into governing.



After church, Trump planned to visit the CIA for a meeting with members of the nation's intelligence community that could be fraught with tension.



Trump has signaled an intention to make a quick and clean break from the Obama administration.



Before dancing with the new first lady at three inaugural balls Friday night, Trump signed an executive order aimed at former President Barack Obama's health care law.



Trump, his wife, children and grandchildren spent Friday night at the White House.

