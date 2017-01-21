4 dead after tornado rips through south Mississippi

Four people were killed, roofs were ripped from homes and churches, and trees were torn from the earth early Saturday when a tornado hitting in the dark of night ripped through a region in southern Mississippi, officials said.



The city of Hattiesburg said via its Twitter account that four people had died after the twister blew through the city and surrounding area. The twister was part of a wall of stormy weather traveling across the region, bringing with it rain and unstable conditions.



On Bernice Avenue south of downtown Hattiesburg, Edna Smith was surveying what was left of the tan brick house she'd lived in since 2005 .



Her parrots had been spared but the tornado ripped off most of her roof, dumping it in the backyard and alley behind her house.



"It woke me up and half the roof was gone," said Smith, who is already the survivor of one natural disaster. She moved to Hattiesburg after 2005's Hurricane Katrina displaced her from her suburban New Orleans home.

...