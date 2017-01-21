Trump to visit CIA after feud about Russia hacking

Trump engaged in an unprecedented feud with the CIA and U.S. intelligence agencies before his inauguration, but his spokesman Sean Spicer suggested that Trump would bear friendlier greetings when he speaks with more than 300 people at the event at the Langley, Virginia-based Central Intelligence Agency.



It was not immediately clear what time Trump would travel to the CIA.



Trump harshly criticized intelligence officials after they concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed hackers to breach Democratic emails to try to boost Trump's presidential election campaign.



Riedel said the visit may help Trump learn more about the agency's counterterrorism work.



Others said it may take time to heal the wounds caused by the fight, giving concerns -- widely shared in the 17-agency intelligence community -- about the qualifications and judgment, of Trump, a businessman and television star who has never held public office.



Trump had originally hoped to swear in his new CIA chief during the visit to the spy agency.



Putin is ready to meet Trump but a meeting would take months to prepare, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

